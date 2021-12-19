Recently, I had to deal with a traffic court case. This is something I hadn’t done for several years, not since a certain member of my household received a speeding ticket and demonstrated limited diplomatic skills in discussing the matter with the officer who gave her a ticket.
This time , the issue involved an alleged red light violation, which required me to read up on red light/yellow light law. Because I found it interesting (and possibly useful), Here’s what I learned:
The case came about when the driver entered an intersection on a yellow light but the light turned red before he had fully exited the intersection. The officer believed this was a traffic code violation, just like entering an intersection after the light turned red. However, following some brief research, I concluded that was an incorrect interpretation of the law, at least in the jurisdiction where this event occurred.
I learned from my research there are two kinds of yellow light laws in the U.S. — permissive laws and restrictive laws. In a permissive law jurisdiction, a yellow light is a warning that the light is about to switch to red. There is nothing in the law that says a motorist is required to stop when the light turns yellow or that a motorist must pass through an intersection completely before the light turns red. On the other hand, in a restrictive law jurisdiction, the law says a motorist must stop when a light turns yellow — if the motorist can safely do so.
Only a handful of states (probably eight) have taken the restrictive law approach. In Colorado, the state statute governing lights located outside cities and towns having their own traffic codes has adopted the permissive law approach. And, something called the Model Traffic Code for Colorado, written by the Colorado Department of Transportation and serving as the traffic code for many Colorado cities and towns, also uses the permissive law approach. Same thing with the Colorado Springs traffic code. (Note, however, there may be Colorado cities and towns that use the restrictive law approach.)
In doing my research, I also learned that there is a good bit of science behind how traffic engineers time traffic lights. For example, in Colorado Springs, at least at larger intersections, there is a brief interval when lights stay red in all directions, thus allowing vehicles entering an intersection on a yellow light to pass through the intersection before cross traffic gets a green light. (This is good since some drivers in Colorado Springs seem to think red lights are only a suggestion.)
There is no doubt more to this story. That’s because, if a motorist stomps on the accelerator in an effort to “beat” the light — a common occurrence here — I think a police officer would be within his or her rights to issue a ticket for speeding or maybe even careless driving.
But, returning to my recent traffic court case, the prosecuting attorney handling the case agreed with me that no traffic code violation had occurred and graciously dismissed the ticket. (I was not as successful in the earlier matter I mentioned.)