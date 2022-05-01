The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on April 12 sued one of the big three players in the credit reporting business, TransUnion, as well as John Danaher, a former TransUnion senior executive.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Illinois, started six years ago with an administrative enforcement action against TransUnion accusing it of various deceptive practices that hurt consumers. The enforcement action led to a 2017 settlement that included a consent order, which the CFPB now calls a “law enforcement order.” Under the order, TransUnion agreed to clean up its act and stop marketing practices the CFPB alleged were deceptive.
However, the lawsuit alleges TransUnion ignored the 2017 order and continued its deceptive practices. CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a news release about the lawsuit that “TransUnion is an out-of-control repeat offender that believes it is above the law.” The news release also said “repeat offender law enforcement is a top priority” for the agency, noting it received nearly 150,000 complaints about TransUnion last year.
The heart of the dispute is over what the CFPB says is TransUnion’s use of “dark patterns,” which the agency said “are hidden tricks or trapdoors companies build into their websites to get consumers to inadvertently click links, sign up for subscriptions or purchase products or services.”
The CFPB alleges TransUnion would cause people requesting a free credit report at annualcreditreport.com to think they could also get a free report on their credit score. Instead, these people were lured — through the use of dark patterns — into buying a monthly subscription for a credit monitoring service, billed to a credit card account. TransUnion also made it difficult to cancel this service.
The agency also said in its complaint that TransUnion, despite the 2017 order specifically prohibiting this practice, continued to misrepresent the credit scores it creates and tries to sell to consumers as the same scores creditors use in making credit decisions. However, the CFPB said very few creditors use TransUnion’s credit scores as part of their credit decision-making practices and TransUnion’s internally derived credit scores can differ substantially from the credit scores actually used by creditors.
The CFPB complaint alleges TransUnion’s flouting of the 2017 order was a knowing and intentional act intended to avoid reducing the credit-monitoring revenue its dark patterns strategy was generating. The CFPB expects companies it regulates to beg forgiveness and cooperate in resolving problems the agency believes violate the nation’s consumer protection laws. The CFPB wants the court to order TransUnion to abide by the earlier settlement, pay refunds, return profits from such behavior, pay a fine and pay the CFPB’s legal fees.
In an interesting twist, the CFPB news release encourages present and former TransUnion employees to become whistleblowers and report what they know to whistleblower@cfpb.org or by calling a whistleblower tip line at (855) 695-7974. The release points prospective whistleblowers to a part of the CFPB website where they can learn more about the benefits of becoming a whistleblower.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright; moneylaw@jtflynn.com.