Five years ago, a jury in Logan County convicted Eddie Wayne Johnson of multiple counts of securities fraud and theft, and the trial court found him to be a habitual criminal.
Johnson was sentenced to 48 years in prison and ordered to pay $220,000 in restitution. Johnson appealed and, while the appeal was still pending, he found a way to undo the conviction — by dying.
Johnson’s death (from cancer) before his appeal concluded triggered a legal doctrine called abatement ab initio. (For those readers not fluent in Latin, ab initio means “from the beginning.”) In Colorado, the doctrine of abatement ab initio started in 1904 and has been continually applied since.
In Johnson’s case, however, the prosecution argued that although the criminal conviction against Johnson was wiped out by his death, the restitution survived, and the state could continue seeking compensation from his estate for his victims. (Not surprisingly, Johnson’s estate disagreed.) The prosecution argued the Legislature made changes to state law on restitution in criminal cases, resulting in abatement ab initio not applying to restitution orders.
The Colorado Court of Appeals rejected that argument and the case moved to the Colorado Supreme Court. The top court sided on Dec. 13 with the appellate court. The Supreme Court suggested legislators should have been more clear if they wanted restitution orders to survive a defendant’s death while an appeal was still pending.
There are various reasons for the doctrine of abatement ab initio, but they mostly come down to the idea that the goals of the criminal justice system — punishment and deterrence — no longer apply after a defendant dies. Also, concerning restitution, restitution orders, as a result, can’t lawfully be imposed on a criminal defendant until there is a final conviction after appeals are exhausted. If a defendant dies before his or her appeal is concluded, there is no final conviction.
The Supreme Court said in its decision on the Johnson case, quoting another court in another state: “The appeal does not just disappear, and the case is not merely dismissed. Instead, everything associated with the case is extinguished, leaving the defendant as if he had never been convicted.”
In a thought-provoking footnote in the Johnson case, the Supreme Court said whether the doctrine of abatement ab initio should apply if a defendant commits suicide while an appeal was pending was not before the Court. “We leave that conundrum for another day.”
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. Send him email at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.