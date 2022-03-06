As this column has occasionally noted, the Legislature has the last say when it disagrees with a court decision. An example of this is now in play at the Colorado General Assembly, in the form of Senate Bill 22-115.
At issue is the Colorado Premises Liability Act, enacted in 1986 and amended a couple of times, and a 2020 decision by the Colorado Supreme Court in a case brought by victims of Robert Dear’s 2015 attack on a Colorado Springs clinic operated by Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains.
In this case, the trial court concluded Dear’s actions were so overwhelmingly the cause of the plaintiffs’ injuries (technically, the “predominant cause”) that there was no room under the Premises Liability Act for a damages award against Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains. The trial court accordingly dismissed the case.
The Colorado Court of Appeals disagreed and said the case needed to proceed to trial, where a jury, and not a judge, would decide issues of causation. The Supreme Court upheld the Court of Appeals’ decision.
By way of background, the law has struggled with “premises liability” for centuries. In Colorado, premises liability has regularly bounced back and forth between the courts and the Legislature, resulting in a set of rules providing abundant employment opportunities for lawyers.
Under the state’s Premises Liability Act, an injured party is placed in one of three categories — trespasser, licensee or invitee — and there is a different standard of care for each category. Invitees are given the greatest protection; trespassers the least.
According to the act:
• A trespasser is someone on the property without the landowner’s consent. Trespassers can only recover for injuries caused by a willful or deliberate act of the landowner.
• A licensee is someone on the property with the landowner’s consent but for that person’s own convenience or to advance his or her own interests. Licensees can recover if an injury is caused by the landowner’s “unreasonable failure to exercise reasonable care with respect to dangers created by the landowner of which the landowner actually knew.”
• An invitee is someone on the property with the landowner’s consent and where the landowner has an interest in the transaction or has allowed the public onto the property. Invitees can recover for an injury caused by the landowner’s “unreasonable failure to exercise reasonable care to protect against dangers” of which the landowner “actually knew or should have known.”
In the Planned Parenthood case, the plaintiffs were correctly treated as invitees and the legal controversy the courts had to struggle with dealt with causation; is there room under the act to find that a property owner “caused” injuries arising out of a mass shooting?
The Supreme Court, like the Court of Appeals, concluded that, because Planned Parenthood was a controversial organization, Dear’s attack was foreseeable and there were things the group could have done, but didn’t, to protect against such an attack.
Therefore, Planned Parenthood could be found to have been a “substantial cause” of the plaintiffs’ injuries and liable for those injuries.
The Supreme Court’s dissenting justices felt foreseeability should not be the test. Otherwise, any property owner thought to be controversial will end up being held to a higher standard of care than other property owners — and that’s not what the act intended.
This is where Senate Bill 22-115 enters the picture.
Bizarrely, the bill doesn’t actually seek to amend the Premises Liability Act.
Instead, it states that the Planned Parenthood case was “improperly decided” and other courts may not rely on the Supreme Court’s opinion to the extent the opinion determined that “the foreseeability of third-party criminal conduct” is based upon whether the goods or services offered by a landowner are “controversial.”
In other words, all property owners, whether controversial or not, are to be held to the same standard of care.
Because the Premises Liability Act will continue to contain abundant weasel words if Senate Bill 22-115 makes it through the legislative gauntlet and becomes law, it seems unlikely passage of the bill will diminish lawyer employment opportunities to any great extent.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.