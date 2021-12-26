The latest big thing in consumer finance is “buy now, pay later.”
Merchants signing up for this program allow a customer to walk out the door with the goods they want after making a modest (25%) down payment and promising to pay the balance, without interest, in four installments. Credit checks are minimal to nonexistent, so people whose credit scores are in the tank can participate.
Merchants pay the companies backstopping these programs a fee of 3% to 6% of the purchase price, somewhat higher than what they pay as a swipe fee for credit or debit card transactions. Merchants like buy now, pay later because, well, people spend more when they don’t have to pay right away. (Personal finance rule No. 1: never pay today what you can pay tomorrow.)
However, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has serious concerns about buy now, pay later. Per the CFPB, these programs invite people who can least afford it to overspend and fall into a debt trap.
Also, the CFPB believes these programs constitute an end run around consumer laws that have been in place for many years intended to provide consumers with information about the cost of credit, and to place the risk of fraud and an obligation to promptly address billing errors on credit and debit card issuers.
At the top of the list of such long-standing consumer credit protection laws is the Truth In Lending Act. This law was enacted in 1968 and requires extenders of consumer credit — that is, credit for a personal, family or household purpose — to disclose certain information (notably an annual percentage rate and a total of finance charges) using a uniform format and a detailed set of rules.
An important provision in the Truth In Lending Act is the definition of “finance charge,” which is any amount paid in connection with a consumer transaction that would not be paid if the transaction did not involve credit. For example, merchants can’t charge more for goods purchased on credit than they charge for goods purchased with cash. There, the price differential is a finance charge and causes the full fury of the Truth In Lending Act to come crashing down on the merchant.
Under the act, a consumer transaction includes not just those involving a finance charge but also transactions without a finance charge that are repaid in more than four installments (which, oh by the way, is why buy now, pay later plans top out at four installments).
The CFPB is also worried about data mining that goes on with buy now, pay later programs. Buyer information captured in these transactions lends itself nicely to being packaged and sold to third parties who can use it for marketing and other questionable, and largely unregulated, purposes.
Congress created the CFPB to “monitor consumer financial markets” and the agency claims authority to “require market players to submit information to inform this monitoring.”
The CFPB recently has required five companies offering buy now, pay later programs — Affirm, Afterpay, Klarna, PayPal and Zip — to provide it with detailed information about how their programs work. The CFPB will use that information to consider how the buy now, pay later industry, which is growing quickly, should be regulated.
In the meantime, it remains a buyer-beware world — there’s no such thing as a free lunch.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. Email him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.