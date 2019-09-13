The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, besides insuring deposits at banks and savings and loans up to $250,000, also is in the business of consumer education.
The federal agency’s insurance kicks in when a bank or savings and loan becomes insolvent, usually the result of bad loans. Because the FDIC has only a finite amount of money to pay claims, it tries to educate consumers about risks in banking in hope of reducing bank failures. One FDIC education tool is its online publication called Consumer News, which is free at fdic.gov.
The most recent edition is about counterfeit cashier’s check fraud. It says: “Criminals have come to rely on their victim’s sense of ‘security’ provided by cashier’s checks. … Advanced graphics and printing technologies allow scammers to easily create fraudulent and hard-to-detect counterfeit checks in a matter of minutes. … Fake checks can look so real that it’s very hard for consumers, or even bank employees, to detect.”
Although there are many variations on that theme, a typical cashier’s check fraud might begin with an email like this: “Dear kind and generous American. I live in small African country always at war. Many widows and orphans. I work for Prince Abimbola, also kind and generous, now in exile. Check him out on Internet at info@kindandgenerousprince.com. Prince needs move money from bank in my country to bank in other country to help widows and orphans. Prince needs help do this. Nice fee for services. Please reply.”
If someone responds to this email and falls into the trap, a purported cashier’s check in a large amount will soon arrive for the victim to deposit in his or her bank account. The victim, believing the cashier’s check is genuine, will be instructed to order a wire transfer out of the account, after retaining a generous sum as a fee for services.
But within a few days, the victim’s bank will notify him or her that the cashier’s check was a counterfeit, wire transfers cannot be reversed and the bank is debiting the account for the amount of the transfer. The victim’s account will end up with a gigantic overdraft.
The victim is, of course, outraged, thinking the bank should have identified the check as a fake. But the law governing bank deposits doesn’t clearly place this responsibility with the bank, and the victim may end up on the hook for the overdraft. (With check fraud , the first person to deal with the criminal often takes the loss.)
The lessons to be learned : be alert to cashier’s check and wire transfer fraud. When in doubt about the genuineness of a cashier’s check, confirm with the bank that supposedly issued the check that it is genuine. In doing this, don’t rely on a phone number shown on the check, which could be part of the fraud.
Deposits at credit unions are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
