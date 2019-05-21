As faithful readers may recall, two weeks ago I told you about an important federal consumer protection law, the Truth In Lending Act (TILA). That law requires extenders of consumer credit to disclose the terms of their credit products using a standardized vocabulary and format, and it prohibits certain creditor practices Congress decided it didn’t like.
Today, I’ll tell you about another important federal consumer protection law, the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA), enacted in 1974. RESPA started out simple enough. The idea was to provide homebuyers and mortgage loan borrowers with information in the hope they could then shop intelligently for less expensive home purchase settlement services (closing costs) and better mortgage loan terms.
This didn’t work, in part because the information provided was hopelessly confusing, was based on unreliable estimates and was delivered too late in the day to do much good. (Are you really going to shop around for a new mortgage company or title company after you’ve signed an 18-page contract to buy a home, completed an intimidating loan application, loaded your furniture into a truck and told your kids to say goodbye to their friends?)
Realizing that RESPA, as written, wasn’t getting the job done and that home purchase and mortgage loan transactions come in multiple shapes and sizes, all of which are complicated, Congress starting amending RESPA. In addition, it started instructing various regulatory agencies under its control to develop and implement more detailed rules about compliance. (These rules are found in a lengthy tome called Regulation X.) Amendments to TILA were also necessary because TILA’s loan disclosure requirements apply to mortgage loans, and TILA and RESPA were inconsistent in important ways.
Some of what RESPA provides:
• Prohibitions against referral fees (aka kickbacks) among settlement services providers. (No more box seat Rockies tickets to real estate brokers who send business to title companies.)
• More reliable and detailed closing cost estimates at the time a mortgage loan application is made.
• Detailed and precise closing cost information at least one day before closing, and strict limits on how much final closing costs can increase over estimates .
• Strict rules about mortgage loan escrow accounts.
• Strict rules governing a transfer of mortgage loan servicing responsibilities to a new company.
• A requirement that mortgage loan servicers promptly respond to borrower requests for information and promptly investigate borrower claims of an account error.
• A requirement that loan servicers provide help to borrowers having trouble paying back their loan.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (consumer finance.gov) has tools, including information about RESPA and TILA, to help homebuyers and borrowers swim safely to shore.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. Email moneylaw@jtflynn.com.