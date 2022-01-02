I recently revisited a court decision every first-year law student is required to read and discuss (in appalling detail) in a class dealing with torts — that is, legal duties not involving contracts.
The case, Palsgraf v. Long Island Railroad Co., is used by law professors to teach students to think critically and appreciate that everything is more complicated than may first appear. (This case also lends itself nicely to the Socratic method, a teaching tool used by law professors built around relentless questioning of students in a way that leaves permanent scars on their self-esteem but prepares them for encounters later in their careers with cranky and arrogant judges.)
New York’s highest court, called the Court of Appeals, decided the Palsgraf case in 1928. The majority opinion was written by Benjamin Cardozo, a famous jurist who later served on the U.S. Supreme Court. The facts in the case were that Helen Palsgraf was standing on a railroad station platform waiting, with her two daughters, to take a train to the beach. An alleged act of carelessness by a railroad employee resulted in the explosion of a bag of fireworks being carried by a man trying to board a train on the other side of the platform.
Although the explosion occurred a considerable distance from Mrs. Palsgraf, it nonetheless caused a large scale to fall over and injure her, and she sued the railroad company. She won her case at the trial court and at the first stage of an appeal by the railroad company. However, the decision in her favor was reversed by the New York high court.
The case presented this question — must an injury be foreseeable before an act of carelessness can lead to a successful lawsuit for damages? Cardozo said yes, with pithy statements like: “The risk reasonably to be perceived defines the duty to be obeyed.” And: “Negligence is the absence of care, according to the circumstances.” The dissenting opinion, written by another celebrated jurist, William Andrews, took the position that anyone injured by a careless act should be entitled to recover damages, even if the injury was not foreseeable.
These ideas are still a part of injury law. For example, a jury deciding an injury case in Colorado receives an instruction saying: “Negligence means a failure to do an act which a reasonably careful person would do under the same or similar circumstances.” And, another instruction says: “The negligence of the defendant is not a cause of any damages to the plaintiff unless injury to a person in the plaintiff’s situation was a reasonably foreseeable result of that negligence. The specific injury need not have been foreseeable.”
The reason I was revisiting the case involved a rear-end traffic accident. The driver of the car that was hit and made inoperable parked the car at the side of the highway, as instructed by his insurance company. The car was later vandalized and additional damage was done (a stolen catalytic converter).
The legal question then becomes: Is the driver whose negligence caused the accident liable for the additional damage caused by the vandalism which, but for the accident, would not have occurred? This question as yet has no answer but, if the case ever went to trial, the answer would likely depend on whether the vandalism was foreseeable, and a jury could fall off that log on either side.
In the meantime, the insurance companies for the two drivers in this accident will have to answer the question to determine their coverage obligations. Too bad Justice Cardozo isn’t around anymore to give us his thoughts.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. Email him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.
