CNBC's Jim Cramer will broadcast his weekday "Mad Money" show live from 4-5 p.m. Nov. 8 from the the Air Force Academy's Polaris Hall, the business-focused cable network announced Friday.
The popular investing show features interviews with Wall Street money managers, viewer calls and, Cramer's opinions. Polaris Hall houses the academy's Center of Character and Leadership Development.
“I am thrilled to honor the service of veterans from across the nation with this special live episode from the U.S. Air Force Academy,” Cramer said in a CNBC news release. “The Academy has earned its reputation as the premier institution for developing innovative, inclusive leaders of character to serve our nation. Cadets leave service with a unique skillset that later easily translates to success as leaders in business.”