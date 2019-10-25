And you think your plate is full? Consider Rachel Beisel cq . At age 34, she's senior vice president and chief marketing officer for CableLabs, the cable industry's nonprofit, research and development arm. She's a "serial entrepreneur" who is in the process of building her latest company, a board member for Peak Startup and an avid cyclist who co-founded the Colorado Women's Cycling Project, one of the largest women's-only cycling clubs in the country.