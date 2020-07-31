The key to good customer service is simple, says Paul Sutton. "What we're trying to do here is as old as the golden rule," says Sutton, who owns Palmer Lake-based Peak Structural with wife Lisa; the company specializes in foundation repair and basement waterproofing. "If we came out to serve you in your home, I would want to see that that happens in such a way that if the shoe were on the other foot and I was the customer, that I'd feel great about how I was treated, the value that i received, the kind of workers that were in my home, and the final product.