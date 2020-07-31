Jennifer Farnes, owner and founder of Revolution Jewelry Works in Colorado Springs, was named Small Business Person of the Year on Friday during the eighth annual Small Business Week awards ceremony.
The honors were presented in a virtual ceremony because of COVID-19 restrictions. “This year small businesses needed a reason to be able to celebrate their incredible stories of innovation, entrepreneurship and hope during these trying times,” said Jonathan Liebert, CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado, which hosts the event with the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center.
Farnes grew up and attended college in Montana. She developed an interest in finding rocks, fossils, and crystals as a child, learned about stone faceting and now provides custom gemstone cutting and related services to jewelers nationwide. She opened Revolution, a custom jewelry design studio and repair business, in 2013.
Other winners included:
• Small Business Champion of the Year — Lola Woloch, who has been CEO of the Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce since 2015 after spending 14 years in sales and business development.
• Veteran Small Business Owner of the Year — Bruce McClintock, founder and chief exploration officer of Hike for Life in Colorado Springs, which offers guided hikes for residents and visitors to the Pikes Peak region. The retired Air Force brigadier general also is space enterprise initiative lead for Rand Corp. and CEO of Zenith Advisors Group, a local consulting firm.