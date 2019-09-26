When we last looked in on the following five Colorado Springs tech startup companies, they were about to enter the 2019 Exponential Impact Accelerator, a 14-week boot camp for startups.
It’s time to check in with them again. Sept. 18 was Demo Day, a graduation of sorts at which each CEO pitched their concepts to potential investors and collaborators. Tech Ventures COS, a venture fund, runs the accelerator through a nonprofit arm, Exponential Impact.
So, how did these entrepreneurs spend their summer?
Formal sit-downs were not going to happen; these five guys have been running full speed in five directions. I shot each of them an email, and made contact with four, two by phone.
Each seemed to be humming with adrenaline. Each said he was especially impressed by the personal mentors who pushed and poked at their assumptions and plans. Two of them changed the names of their companies.
Here’s a recap of their experiences.
Brainitz
The idea: Video classroom presentations that hold students accountable by re-walking them through the material until they ace the online quiz. The key is making it DIY-easy for time-pressed teachers to make the videos.
What the boss thought would happen: Expand sales and marketing to schools.
What actually happened: “We were able to successfully move into Utah and two additional states,” Founding CEO Clint Knox told me by email. So, mission accomplished. But there was more.
“More importantly, we were able to dig into why we saw success in some areas and not others,” Knox said. “That’s been a key for us, learning from our successes and failures; looking at data from why what we thought was a good plan failed, making adjustments and trying again.”
Knox said the big takeaway was the value of a good mentor. Working with Zachary Barker at Growedo, a Colorado Springs growth consultancy, “we developed a sales and marketing plan that would effectively make the most out of investment. When you are bootstrapping it’s easy to get into a bootstrapping mentality, but it’s also essential to have a ‘ready to launch’ plan when investment comes.”
What’s next: Pitching, pitching, and more pitching to potential customers and investors. “With paying customers, we are at an exciting place to get real feedback,” Knox said. “Our next steps are to continue on a bootstrapped path, learn from customer feedback, improve our product and messaging to decrease our churn rate. This will allow us to systematically grow within our means.”
Megacity
The idea: Part video game, part social media, part marketplace. CEO Erik August Johnson calls it “a social arcade set in a dystopian universe. Basically, a big place where you interact (and transact) with others while playing an assortment of games.” Participants can earn and trade cryptocurrencies, providing an actual ownership stake in the game elements, while blasting robots and stuff.
What the boss thought would happen: Game development and design.
What actually happened: Game development? “We certainly did that,” Johnson wrote. “But also, we worked with mentors even more than expected, and that was highly beneficial.”
As with every other accelerator participant, Johnson said the value his company received from mentors and the other entrepreneurs in the summer lab was the unexpected bonus of the accelerator. When his team began to have second thoughts about their product’s original name, Cache, Johnson said they bounced the idea of Megacity off the others, and when the company’s mentor gave it a thumbs-up, they made the switch.
What’s next: More game development — it won’t ever stop, really — in preparation for a public launch in late fall.
RootLo
The idea: An online community for nomadic workers — laptop warriors who borrow, barter or rent their way through short-term stays in cities around the world as a matter of lifestyle. By finding each other and grouping together, they can share intelligence on local housing and other necessities and get savvy on how and where to live less expensively than tourists. The plan is partly to sell ads to, and collect commissions from, services that want to reach these lone eagles, and partly to market the platform as a service to employers with globally mobile employees.
What the boss thought would happen: Plan for the use of venture funding when it comes.
What actually happened: “Accomplished 100%,” CEO Luis Barosso said. “They teach us how to use (the money),” the Colombia native said, and that “it’s important not just to have the money, but also the need to tell people who you are.”
It was a summer of networking and conferences, Barosso said, and those contacts were the most valuable part of the 14 weeks. At Demo Day, he said, “we literally crushed it” at the separate 10-minute pitches to investors and to a wider, general audience.
“The place was amazing,” he said. The second pitch was attended by “people focused on the tech community, so we got good conversations, good contacts, and advice on the best places to ask for money.” Good thing: RootLo used Demo Day to officially open its seed-funding round.
As a bonus, RootLo has hired a full-time developer. The boss might not be drawing a paycheck yet, but someone else is.
What’s next: The app is in iOS testing now, a marketing agency is lined up, and the public launch is planned by early 2020, Barosso said. “We’re so much stronger now. The concept is validated. We have the tools to seek venture partnerships. That makes us stronger.”
SparkMindset
The idea: A computer-game curriculum for schools that encourages at-risk youth to pursue cybersecurity as a career. Cyber talent is in high demand, and generally doesn’t require a four-year degree.
What the boss thought would happen: Learn how to build a scalable sales model.
What actually happened: Mentors challenged CEO Lawrence Wagner to add a middle-school component to his business, widening the sales funnel. While they left the product essentially unchanged, “they reconstructed my entire business,” he said, right down to the pitch slide deck, and “I became a much better pitcher.” Another positive: Wagner added a part-time business operations manager to the team.
Demo Day, he said, was “probably the first time speaking in front of people where I felt that confident. It went really well for me.” He said he got what anyone in a pitch presentation wants: a calendar full of follow-up meetings.
“This was the best program I’ve been a part of since I’ve been a startup,” he said.
What’s next: Pitching and more pitching, especially to high schools, plus cyber camps for students. “We know we have interest,” Wagner said.
“Our next step is to scale, to become a revenue-positive business,” which could start to happen in a matter of weeks, he said.
Cannacist
The idea: A mobile app for medical cannabis patients to deliver personalized guidance toward the proper forms of cannabis and the places to obtain it, among other features.
What the boss thought would happen: Expand the app’s functionality and soak up as much mentorship as possible.
What actually happened: “It worked out exactly that way. Our new app is currently under development, and we’re just a few weeks away from launching,” wrote the CEO, who asked that his name not be published.
There were butterflies on Demo Day, he said. “I had never previously pitched or done anything similar before, and especially not in front of a crowd this size. My goal was to get the message of our ‘why’ across as best as I could, and get people excited about what we were doing.”
Going in to the accelerator, the company’s name was the rather buttoned-down MedRec Innovations Inc., which wasn’t going to set the marketing world on fire. The CEO said the new name, Cannacist, is meant to “make it easier for people to get a better idea of what the app’s purpose is.”
The main lesson of the 14 weeks? “It’s about the people and the relationships,” he wrote. “This is what leads to success. Having the right people at your side is what helps you grow, develop, and overcome challenges.”
What’s next: launch. “Our idea is materializing and the excitement is growing as we get closer to launch. With the new release we will accelerate user acquisition and expand into other states. We are also already looking into making future versions even better by incorporating technologies like machine learning.”
Jeff Thomas is an editor for a nonprofit that supports Christians around the world who live under threat. Reach him via DM at @JTattheG, or by email, j.thomas.100@outlook.com.