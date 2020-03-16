Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, a Denver-area seafood restaurant that opened in January at 11. S. Tejon St. in downtown Colorado Springs, has temporarily closed its dining room and plans to begin offering pickup and delivery service beginning Tuesday.
The move was made to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, Dave Query, founder of Boulder-based parent company Big Red F Restaurant Group, said in a statement Monday.
"It is with a heavy heart and for all the right reasons that we are announcing the closure of all Big Red F Restaurant Group dining rooms in Colorado, effective immediately, in response to the coronavirus epidemic," Query said. "In 30-plus years of owning restaurants, this is one of the hardest things I have had to do. For both our long-time family of staff and their safety, and our incredible family of long-time guests and friends, this was the right and only call. ... We will be evaluating this daily and following the guidelines for state and county health and CDC departments as to when we can reopen."
Query urged diners to check the Big Red F website, www.bigredf.com, to see pickup and delivery menus, hours of operation, promotions and specials.
"We can’t feed you in our house right now, but we look forward to feeding you in yours," Query said.
Jax also has locations in Denver’s LoDo, Glendale and Fort Collins. It's one of several Denver-area restaurant chains that have expanded to Colorado Springs in recent years as the city's population has grown and its economy has strengthened.
