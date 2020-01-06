The latest Denver-area restaurant that's casting a line in Colorado Springs will open its doors this week.
Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, the seafood restaurant that was launched more than 25 years ago in Boulder, will add a sixth location when it opens at 11 a.m. Tuesday at 11 S. Tejon St. in downtown.
The restaurant has taken over a 2,800-square-foot space near Pikes Peak Avenue and Tejon that had been occupied by the Il Vicino eatery until it closed last year. In addition to downtown Colorado Springs and Boulder, Jax has locations in Denver's LoDo, Glendale, Fort Collins and Kansas City, Mo.
Jax specializes in fresh seafood items, including oysters, lobster rolls, crab and several types of fish. The restaurant says it's committed to "sustainable seafood," seeking to follow guidelines for the sale and consumption of seafood to avoid depleting species from the world's oceans.
Jax, part of the Big Red F Restaurant Group, joins Oskar Blues Grill & Brew, Atomic Cowboy, Fat Sully’s Pizza, Denver Biscuit Co. and Dos Santos Taqueria de Mexico as Denver-area and northern Colorado restaurants and entertainment concepts to expand to Colorado Springs in the past few years.
Jax will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.