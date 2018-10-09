Jane Young

Historically, the federal funds rate has ranged from about 20 percent in 1979 to 0.25 percent in 2008.
Before the Great Recession, in 2006, the federal funds rate was 5.25 percent. After 10 cuts in just over a year, the rate dropped to 0.25 percent on Dec. 17, 2008. During the 2008 financial crisis, the Federal Reserve cut rates to stimulate the economy and pull the nation out of recession. In late 2015 as the economy was improving, the Fed gradually began increasing the federal funds rate to 2.25 percent.
The federal funds rate is essentially the rate that banks charge when they lend each other money. It directly influences short-term rates on deposits, bank loans, credit cards, consumer loans, home-equity loans and adjustable-rate mortgages. It has an indirect impact on Treasury notes and conventional mortgages.
The Fed uses the federal funds rate as a tool to manage the economy. Officials are working to bring the federal funds rate back to a “neutral” level, which does not stimulate or dampen the economy. It is the Fed’s consensus that the neutral rate is between 3 percent and 3.5 percent. During the past 10 years, rates have been significantly below this level, limiting the Fed’s ability to influence the economy.
At the current 2.25 percent rate, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell believes the central bank has a way to go to reach a neutral rate. He believes policies are no longer needed to keep interest rates low to stimulate the economy. Toward this end, Fed officials are expected to increase rates two or three times in 2019 to 3 percent and once in 2020 to 3.5 percent. This may change if the economy heats up quicker than expected or slows significantly.
Rising interest rates result in increased rates on credit cards, automobile loans and adjustable-rate mortgages, so it’s best to pay off credit cards, save and pay cash on major purchases and consider converting variable-rate mortgages to a fixed rate. Additionally, when interest rates increase, the price on existing bonds fall. If you own bonds and sell before they mature, you may get less than your full purchase price.
Rising interest rates will also result in higher rates on CDs and savings accounts, which may encourage investors to keep more money in fixed income. In a rising interest environment, invest your fixed income dollars in short-term CDs and bonds.
Rising interest rates can increase stock market volatility and put downward pressure on stock prices. The higher cost of credit affects consumer and business spending. The resulting drop in demand reduces profit and stock prices. Generally, rising interest rates can benefit companies in the financial sector and hurt companies focused on technology and discretionary consumer products.
Jane Young, a fee-only certified financial planner, can be contacted at jane@morethanyourmoney.com.