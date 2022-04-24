If you were surprised by a large tax bill this year, you’re not alone. Many taxpayers experienced a higher-than-expected tax liability on their 2021 return — and capital gains were the primary culprit. The market performed exceptionally well over the second half of 2020 and throughout 2021, resulting in substantial capital gains. While making money on your portfolio is great, it is no fun paying taxes on the gains.
If the majority of your assets are held in traditional retirement accounts, taxes are deferred until you take distributions. However, if a large portion of your portfolio is in a taxable account, you probably earned sizable gains.
There are two primary ways to incur capital gains on an investment portfolio. The first is from the sale of stock, mutual funds or exchange-traded funds and your cost basis is less than your proceeds. Your cost basis is the amount you originally paid plus any reinvested dividends, capital gains and interest on which you already paid taxes. Capital gains on shares you sold can be determined at the time of sale and should not be a surprise.
However, you probably did not anticipate the need to sell so much. The dramatic increase in the market necessitated the need to rebalance. In 2021, many investors needed to move 5% to 10% out of stock-based securities into fixed income. This resulted in sizable capital gains.
Capital gains, dividends and interest, meanwhile, are also earned inside mutual funds. When stocks and bonds pay dividends and interest or are sold at a gain within the mutual fund, the net gain is passed onto to the shareholder. Similar to individual investors, when the market performs well, mutual funds need to rebalance. Capital gains and dividends passed through to you from mutual funds are hard to predict and are commonly distributed at the end of December.
On the bright side, when taxes are paid on capital gains, dividends and interest passed through from your mutual funds, it is added to your cost basis, and you will pay less tax when you sell the mutual fund.
In 2022, long-term capital gains will be taxed at a rate of 0%, 15% or 20% depending on your income. The vast majority of taxpayers pay 15%, but you can benefit from a capital gains rate of zero if you are single and earn less than $41,675 or are married and earn less than $83,350. Your rate will increase to 20% if you are single and earn over $459,750 or you are married and earn over $517,200. You must pay an additional net-investment surtax of 3.8% on capital gains if you are single and your income exceeds $200,000, or if you are married and your income exceeds $250,000.
Long-term rates apply to investments held longer than one year; investments held less than one year are taxed as ordinary income.
Jane Young is a fee-only certified financial planner. She can be reached at jane@morethanyourmoney.com.