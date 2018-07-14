Traditional retirement plans provide a great opportunity to defer taxes on retirement savings, but eventually, you or your heirs will have to pay taxes on this money.
A required minimum distribution (RMD) must be taken on traditional retirement accounts when you reach age 70½. An RMD also must be taken on beneficiary retirement accounts that aren’t rolled over to a spousal IRA. RMD rules apply to traditional, SIMPLE and SEP IRA accounts and most 401(k), 457 and 403(b) plans.
Roth IRAs do not require withdrawals until after the death of the account owner. Roth 401(k) plans are subject to RMD rules, but this can be avoided by rolling your Roth 401(k) to a Roth IRA by Dec. 30 the year before you reach 70½.
Generally, the deadline for your RMD is Dec. 31. However, the first year you are required to take a distribution you have the option to wait until April 1 of the year after you reach 70½. Be aware that if you wait until April 1, you must take two RMDs in the same year resulting in twice the tax impact.
This can be substantial because your RMD is treated as regular income and is taxed at your ordinary income tax rate. If you are still working, and have less than 5 percent ownership in your company, you can delay taking an RMD on retirement plans from your employer until April 1 of the year after you retire.
An RMD is calculated by dividing the value of your account, as of Dec. 31 of the previous year, by the life expectancy factor provided by the IRS. The IRS publishes three tables to calculate RMDs. Table I is for beneficiaries, Table II is for account owners whose spouse is both their sole beneficiary and at least 10 years younger than the owner and Table III is for everyone else. Life expectancy tables may be found at www.irs.gov/ publications/p590b.
You must separately calculate your RMD for each IRA that you own, but the total withdrawal can be taken from one or more of your IRA accounts. The same is true for 403(b) plans, but RMDs from 401(k) and 457 plans must be taken separately from each account.
The penalty for failing to take your RMD is equal to 50 percent of the amount that should have been withdrawn. However, this penalty may be waived if it was a reasonable error and reasonable steps are taken to correct the situation.
If you are charitably inclined, you can minimize taxes by using your RMD to make a qualified charitable distribution (QCD). A QCD is a nontaxable distribution made directly from your IRA (other than a SEP or SIMPLE) to a qualified charity. The QCD is limited to the amount that would have been included in your income up to $100,000. You must be at least 70½ when the distribution is made.
Jane Young is a fee-only certified financial planner, and she can be reached at jane@morethanyourmoney.com.