f you are one of the fortunate few to receive a generous Christmas gift from a wealthy family member, you may be wondering if you owe taxes on your gift.
The responsibility for paying gift taxes falls on the person making the gift, not the recipient. This is also true in the case of an inheritance.
However, if you inherit money that is in a traditional retirement account, you will have to pay income taxes when the money is withdrawn.
Although the person making the gift is responsible for paying gift tax, it’s unlikely they will owe any. The federal annual gift tax exclusion for 2019 and 2020 is $15,000. An individual can gift up to $15,000 to as many people as they desire without filing a gift tax return (form 709). In the case of a married couple, both parties can each gift $15,000 to the same person without filing a gift tax return. If a gift to any one person exceeds $15,000 in a calendar year, a gift tax return must be filed. Form 709 must be filed, but no tax is due until the lifetime estate and gift tax exemption is exceeded.
The federal per person lifetime estate and gift tax exemption is $11.4 million for 2019 and $11.58 million for 2020.
If you were married and your spouse is deceased, your exemption can be as high as $22.8 million for 2019 and $23.16 million for 2020 if a “portability election” is made.
A portability election allows the surviving spouse to claim the remaining estate tax exemption of their deceased spouse and apply it to their own.
This is accomplished by filing a timely estate tax return, on or before nine months after the spouse’s date of death. An automatic six-month extension to file can also be requested.
If someone gifts more than the annual gift tax exclusion, they must file form 709 and their lifetime estate tax exemption will be reduced by the amount in excess of the exclusion. Don’t assume that a gift tax return doesn’t need to be filed if you don’t owe taxes. The IRS can impose penalties for failure to file a gift tax return even when no tax is due.
Due to the new higher estate tax exemption, few people will owe federal gift or estate taxes. However, many states impose a separate estate or inheritance tax. Colorado does not.
Gift and estate tax may not be a concern, but before gifting appreciated assets, take into consideration the step-up in basis on assets that are inherited.
For example, when a beneficiary inherits and immediately sells a highly appreciated stock, they will not owe any capital gains taxes.
Their basis in the stock is equal to the value of the stock on the decedent’s date of death.
When giving or receiving a gift, consider both estate tax and capital gains tax consequences.
Jane Young is a fee-only certified financial planner and she can be reached at jane@morethanyourmoney.com