The holidays are a joyous time to come together with friends and family where we express our love and appreciation with gifts. The commercialization of Christmas and our natural desire to please others often results in excessive spending.
Below are some ideas to help keep holiday spending in check:
• Create a budget. Identify the recipients and how much you plan to spend on each person. Include a buffer to allow for expenses you may have overlooked. In addition to gifts, include other holiday expenses — holiday meals and entertainment, parties, postage, decorations, bonuses for service providers and travel.
• Avoid impulse purchases. Where possible, shop online. If you must go to a store, make the purchasing decision before you enter go in and stick to your list. Merchandisers are experts at luring you with large discounts on some products to convince you to buy additional items with a high profit margin. Stay focused and stick to your plan.
• Don’t buy on emotion. It feels good to be generous and spend money on others, but it’s easy to get caught up in the euphoria and overspend. It’s also common to overspend to impress others or gain favor, love and affection. Rather than overspending to make a good impression, put effort into providing a truly meaningful gift that won’t break your budget.
• Don’t procrastinate. If you wait until the last minute to make holiday purchases, you won’t have time to shop and compare prices. You also won’t have time to explore better, less expensive gift options. In some cases, the item you had in mind may no longer be available — leaving you a more expensive alternative.
• Create a separate account and track expenses. Consider putting the money earmarked for the holidays in a separate account to stay within your budget. As you spend on holiday expenses, record it in a spreadsheet. Some find setting aside cash equal to their holiday budget helps avoid overspending. Once the cash is gone, stop spending.
• Give a gift of time and talent. The best and most meaningful gift may be something you make or a gift of your time. Some examples may include baking cookies, preparing a homemade dinner, babysitting, music lessons, a painting or taking someone on a special adventure.
• Find creative ways to save money. If you have a large family or group of friends, consider a “Secret Santa.” Start by drawing names and buying a personalized gift rather than exchanging with everyone.
Save money celebrating the holidays together doing inexpensive activities such as sledding, skating, watching a Christmas movie with hot chocolate, driving around viewing Christmas lights, decorating Christmas cookies, or volunteering to help the less fortunate.
Jane Young is a fee-only certified financial planner and can be reached at jane@morethanyourmoney.com