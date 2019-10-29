It’s crucial to understand how well-prepared you are for retirement. There are hundreds of retirement planning software packages claiming to answer this question.
Determining your readiness for retirement is complex, involving many variables and calculations. A retirement planning software solution that meets your retirement planning situation is an option.
Invest time to select the best software for your needs. A problem with many online retirement planning software programs is they are too simplistic; the default assumptions may not be appropriate for you. They may be easy to use but the results don’t accurately reflect your situation.
On the other hand, more elaborate programs require a significant investment of time to fully understand how the program operates. Once you understand the nuances of the software and adjust the variables, a careful review of the results is necessary to make sure they are reasonable and accurate.
The retirement planning process can help you get organized and think about the future. It can provide a good picture of where you are, and what you need to achieve a comfortable retirement. However, the results are only as good as the information you enter. Keep in mind that even with excellent, well thought out assumptions the result is just an estimate because it’s impossible to accurately predict the future.
Due to the inherent uncertainty in retirement planning, use conservative projections and run various scenarios to identify your alternatives. Review and adjust your retirement plan on an annual basis.
Key variables for retirement planning include the current value and make-up of your portfolio, how much you plan to invest before retirement and projected life expectancy. There are also several factors that will change over time or vary based on the type of assets you hold. These include projected rate of return, inflation rate, tax rate and projected expenses in retirement. Give these factors serious consideration. You may be in retirement for a long time and a small error stretched over many years can have a huge impact.
Some considerations to use in planning include a rate of return that’s more conservative than the historical average, to help compensate for market volatility. Gradually reduce your return in the later years of retirement, if you anticipate transitioning to a more conservative portfolio. Ensure the life expectancy in your software is 95-100 — there is a good chance that at least one spouse will live into the mid-90s. Don’t assume your expenses will drop when entering retirement. Many retirees spend more in the first 10-15 years of retirement and significantly less in their 80s.
Using an online calculator can be a good option, but if you don’t have the time or interest to dig deep into your software, consider using a fee-only certified financial planner to assist you.
Jane Young, a fee-only certified financial planner, can be reached at jane@morethanyourmoney.com.