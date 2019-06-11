Over the past few months, four people very close to me have experienced a serious, unexpected medical crisis. This has been a stark reminder of how quickly life can change and plans can be disrupted.
Financial planning projections are based on typical retirement ages and average life expectancy. But contingency plans are needed for events that may disrupt carefully devised plans.
The Council for Disability Awareness estimates that more than 1 in 4 of today’s 20 year olds can expect to be out of work for a least a year due to a disabling condition before they reach retirement. The average disability lasts 31.2 months, and 90% of all disabilities are caused by illness . More than half of all bankruptcies and mortgage foreclosures result from disability. Contingency plans are an essential part of financial planning.
Below are steps to help plan for the unexpected:
• Maintain an emergency fund of easily accessible cash equal to three to six months of expenses.
• Maintain a diversified portfolio with a mix of stock mutual funds and safer interest-earning investments such as CDs and bond funds. A prolonged illness may force unplanned withdrawals from your portfolio. Keep a portion of your portfolio in safer investments to avoid being forced to sell at a loss if the stock market is down.
• Consider purchasing long-term disability insurance to cover most expenses while you are unable to work.
• Keep consumer debt under control and pay off high-interest credit cards.
• Manage nondiscretionary spending to provide some room to scale back expenses in the event of an emergency. If you become disabled, you may need to cut back on vacations, eating out and entertainment but you will still need to buy groceries, pay utilities and pay your mortgage or rent. When buying a new home or car, purchase what you can afford on a reduced income, pay down or refinance your mortgage and make extra payments on student and vehicle loans.
• Embrace a healthy lifestyle. While many health conditions are out of our control, we can improve health by living a healthy lifestyle. You can reduce the chances of a medical crisis if you quit smoking, exercise regularly, eat a healthy diet, maintain your weight and get regular check-ups and screenings.
• Keep your estate plan in order, maintain a current will, financial power of attorney, health power of attorney and beneficiary designations.
• Consider term life insurance if others depend on your income to maintain their standard of living.
• Don’t procrastinate on accomplishing things that are important to you. Take your daughter skiing, visit your family, book a cruise or take a trip to Ireland. Make plans today, you never know when you or someone you love will no longer be healthy enough to share a special experience.
Jane Young, a fee-only certified financial planner, can be reached at jane@morethanyourmoney.com.