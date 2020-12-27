One of the most essential behaviors to achieve financial security is living below your means. The reason for living below your means is to save for the future, retirement and emergencies. Everyone should save at least 10% to 15% of their gross income.
However, this is not always easy, especially if saving comes after you have paid your other expenses throughout the month. A more effective strategy is to pay yourself first before paying any other expenses.
The start of the year is a great time to establish or enhance a savings program where you pay yourself first. If you establish a systematic plan to automatically save and invest, you become accustomed to living on your post-savings income.
Start by reviewing your monthly expenses to assess your nondiscretionary expenses such as housing, utilities, insurance and groceries. Subtract this from your net pay, after taxes, to determine how much you can reasonably save and invest. You will also want to budget some money for discretionary items such as entertainment, vacation and dining out.
If you are unsure if your expenses are reasonable, apply the 50/30/20 rule — 50% should go toward necessities, 30% toward discretionary spending or things you want and 20% toward savings and debt service. However, every situation is different, so you need to adjust for your unique circumstances. The more you can apply toward savings, the better.
The next step is to set some financial goals and prioritize how to apply your savings. An emergency fund should be your top priority if you do not have one. However, if you have exorbitant, high-interest debt, you might want to split your savings between building an emergency fund and debt payments. Your next priority might be to save for retirement or a down payment on a home.
Paying yourself first has benefits aside from establishing an emergency fund and reducing debt. If you start contributing to your 401(k) plan, you might be able to take advantage of your employer’s match. By making systematic contributions to a retirement or nonretirement investment plan, you are able to utilize dollar cost averaging, which entails investing a predetermined amount or percentage into the stock market at regular intervals. When the stock market is up, you buy less; when it’s down, you buy more.
The beginning of a new year is a great time to review your goals, expenses and income to adjust your plan. If you received a raise or your expenses have decreased, you might be able to increase your level of savings. It is also a good time to increase your retirement contributions to the maximum if contribution limits have changed or you have reached age 50 and you can start making catch-up contributions.
The maximum 401(k) contribution for 2021 is $19,500 plus a catch-up of $6,500 if you are 50 or over. The maximum Roth IRA contribution for 2021 is $6,000 plus a catch-up of $1,000 if you are 50 or over.
Jane Young, a fee-only certified financial planner, can be reached at jane@morethanyourmoney.com.