The spread of COVID-19 is causing tremendous upheaval in our lives, resulting in uncertainty, fear and stress. Due to social distancing, many are spending a lot more time at home. While we are distressed and concerned about the impact on people throughout the world, we can make the most of this extra time.
In the past, one of our biggest complaints was we didn’t have enough time. The necessity to practice social distancing allows us to do things we previously didn’t have time for.
Your priority is to take care of yourself. Concerns about your health and the health of your loved ones, job security, financial stresses and changes to your daily routine can take an enormous toll on your physical and mental health.
Use this time to eat well, exercise and relax. Engage in activities that you enjoy and try to forget about the negative news for a while. Consider reading a book, watching a movie, listening to music, playing games with family, or participating in your favorite home-based hobby. Stay electronically connected with friends and family.
Many people are using software like Zoom.com to virtually socialize with people in different locations. Last week, 10 of us celebrated a friend’s birthday with a virtual happy hour on Zoom.
If you are feeling financial stress, use this time to work on your personal finances. Set some financial goals, evaluate your situation and develop a budget.
Although the circumstances are terrible, you will probably save on transportation, entertainment and eating out under the current restrictions. This can help you grow your savings to be better prepared for a potential decrease in income. This is also a good time to read some books and listen to webinars to improve your understanding of personal finance.
While this crisis will pass, the impact to the economy may have a longer lasting impact on those working for small- and medium-size businesses that are forced to scale back. Use this time to work on your career.
Update your resume and your LinkedIn profile. Read some books, listen to podcasts and take virtual classes to improve your skills or learn new ones and explore new career fields. This could create an opportunity to move into a job or career that is more lucrative and rewarding.
Being organized and having your home life under control can help reduce anxiety. This is essential with so many negative external forces that are out of our control. Organize your kitchen, closet and paperwork. Catch up on laundry and do some deep cleaning. Doing something productive will give you satisfaction and will help you be more prepared to jump back into work.
Finally, connect with others who might feel isolated and lonely. They will appreciate it and helping others helps us deal with our problems more effectively.
Jane Young is a fee-only certified financial planner. She can be reached at jane@morethanyourmoney.com.