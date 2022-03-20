We are naturally devastated by the recent events in Ukraine and are emotionally impacted by the constant news of violence and destruction.
And the importance of returns on our investment portfolio can’t be compared with the human suffering in Ukraine.
However, we need to be aware of the tendency to make emotionally driven decisions during times of global crisis.
When making investment decisions, limit the influence of daily news. Events of this magnitude are bound to create apprehension and concern about your portfolio; acknowledge your emotions but do not act on them.
The war in Ukraine has not sent the stock market into free fall, but it has triggered volatility and uncertainty. The S&P 500 is down about 12% from the market’s all-time high, recorded at the end of December 2021. The S&P 500 is at the same level it was in June 2021.
History indicates the most dramatic market reaction to global turmoil occurs within the first three months and the market generally recovers within 12 months. If you sell during a crisis, you will likely be on the sidelines when the market rebounds. Stocks tend to rise quickly after a significant geopolitical crisis.
The stock market has overcome countless geopolitical challenges including war, pandemics, economic catastrophes and terrorist attacks. Historical data show these events have had minimal long-term impact on stock market performance.
In each case, including the Cuban Missile Crisis, 9/11, World War II, the Great Recession and the COVID-19 crisis, the markets were incredibly volatile leading up to or shortly after the crisis, but performed well over time.
Do not try to time the market or make emotional investment decisions triggered by the war in Ukraine. Our instincts will drive us to make the wrong decision — to sell when markets are low and buy when all seems well.
Now is the time to stick to the fundamentals. Be strategic, focus on the big picture and maintain a long-term perspective.
Keep an ample emergency fund and adequate cash reserves to cover your short-term needs. Establish an asset allocation that supports your risk tolerance, financial goals and investment timeframe. Create and maintain a well-diversified portfolio based on your asset allocation.
The time to respond to a crisis is before it occurs. Most of you have planned for this by establishing an emergency fund and creating a diversified portfolio to support your situation.
You have short-term money invested outside the stock market to buffer against this crisis. Take a deep breath, stick to your plan, and let it work.
Jane Young, a fee-only certified financial planner, can be reached at Jane@morethanyourmoney.com.