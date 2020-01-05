Last month, President Donald Trump signed the SECURE Act — which stands for “Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement” — including several provisions intended to strengthen retirement security. The bipartisan bill took effect Jan. 1.
Below are some of the changes that might have the greatest impact on your retirement.
The age you are required to take a required minimum distribution (RMD) from your IRA has increased from 70½ to 72 for individuals who attain 70½ starting this year. If you reached 70½ in 2019, you still must take a distribution for 2019 and 2020. Although the age at which you must begin taking RMDs has risen to 72, you can continue to make Qualified Charitable Distributions at age 70½.
The law removes the age limit on making contributions to a traditional IRA; previously you could not make contributions after 70½. The SECURE Act enables anyone who has earned income to contribute to a traditional IRA regardless of age.
The new law has eliminated the lifetime “stretch” provision on most nonspouse-inherited IRAs and retirement accounts. Previously, many beneficiaries were able to spread distributions and defer taxes over their lifetime. There is no change to the distribution schedule if the original owner of the plan died before Jan. 1. But otherwise, beneficiaries who are not a former spouse, minor child, have disabilities, are chronically ill or less than 10 years younger than the decedent must withdraw all assets within 10 years. There is no requirement to take distributions during the 10 years as long as the entire balance is distributed at the end of that time. However, it may be wise to spread the withdrawals out over several years to avoid a huge increase in income in the final year, which could push you to a higher tax bracket.
The SECURE Act allows more employers to offer annuities within 401(k) plans. Previously, employers had a fiduciary duty to ensure the investment options within the plan were appropriate. The new law allows the employer, as the fiduciary, to rely on information provided by the insurer regarding its financial status and products. Proponents believe this is beneficial because annuities can offer guaranteed income over a retiree’s lifetime. However, annuities are complex, can limit flexibility and could result in much higher fees. This provision will greatly benefit the insurance industry, which lobbied heavily for its inclusion.
Other significant retirement provisions include the allowance for a penalty-free distribution of retirement funds of up to $5,000 for a qualified birth or adoption, an increase in the tax credit for small businesses that establish a retirement plan and a new credit for small businesses who adopt an auto-enrollment provision. Some changes made to 401(k) plans include increasing the limit
Some changes made to 401(k) plans include increasing the limit on auto-enrollment into the plan from 10% to 15% of income and enabling long-term part-time employees to participate.
Jane Young is a fee-only certified financial planner. She can be reached at jane@morethanyourmoney.com.