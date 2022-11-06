As we enter the Thanksgiving season, you will be reflecting on what makes you thankful.
But giving thanks should not be limited to Thanksgiving — you should take time to appreciate what you have daily. Studies have found that practicing gratitude on a regular basis can significantly improve your well-being and your finances.
David DeSteno, a professor of psychology at Northeastern University, said: “Gratitude makes us value the future more and it overcomes our mind’s bias toward immediate gratification. And the more we value future rewards, such as retirement or college savings, the easier it is to resist making impulse purchases.”
He also found that “momentary experiences of gratitude were enough to increase financial patience by 12%.”
A crucial element toward achieving financial success is the ability to forgo the immediate satisfaction of short-term spending to save for long-term goals. Patience is essential for financial success — it takes patience to maintain a long-term perspective amid short-term market fluctuations and spending temptations.
Feeling grateful also enhances your self-esteem and makes you happier, more optimistic and less stressed. When you are content with yourself and what you have, you make better financial decisions and are less likely to spend to fill a void. Gratitude also makes you less prone to jealousy and envy, resulting in less emotional spending to impress others. This also improves your relationships, which directly impacts your finances.
Gratitude enhances motivation and makes you feel empowered. When you focus on what is lacking, rather than what you have, you can become disillusioned and discouraged. When you focus on gratitude, you see opportunities and possibilities. A positive outlook helps you reach your goals, and the achievement of goals provides you with the motivation to strive for even greater goals.
Practicing gratitude also gives you more resilience when things go wrong. When you feel grateful, it is easier to keep things in perspective, so problems do not seem so overwhelming.
Grateful people are more secure, less self-centered and more pleasant to be around. They are more supportive, trusting, encouraging and social.
Expressing appreciation and respect for friends, family and colleagues builds deeper relationships. People want to do business with and work for people who are grateful, happy and kind, rather than someone who is negative and combative. Practicing gratitude builds stronger relationships, resulting in greater productivity, better decision making and the achievement of goals.
People who practice gratitude are typically more generous. Gratitude makes you appreciate what you have and those who have helped you along the way.
This encourages you to help others, to return the favor and to pay it forward.
Practice gratitude by starting a gratitude journal. Write down at least five things you are grateful for every day.
Get into the habit of saying thank you to at least one person every day. Take time to notice and appreciate what is around you. Regularly send thank you notes and email messages.
