There is a strong correlation between your health and finances.
A National Bureau of Economic Research Study found that the people who were among the healthiest 20% in their 50s retired with three times the assets of the least healthy. They also spent down their assets more slowly due to lower health costs.
Health affects finances in a variety of ways, including direct costs from buying cigarettes, fast food or alcohol, preventing long-term disease, cost of medical treatment, missed work and lower productivity, general outlook on life and higher insurance premiums.
Healthy people are generally happier and take a more active role in their finances. Individuals who strive to maintain their health have similar traits to those who work to improve their finances. They try to balance immediate satisfaction with planning for the future. They are willing and able to make short-term sacrifices to meet long-term goals. They may avoid excessive high-fat food to avoid heart disease and buy a less expensive car to save more for retirement.
If you are getting enough sleep, eating well, exercising, getting regular check-ups, avoiding cigarettes and excessive alcohol, your body has a better chance of operating at full capability. You will have improved cognitive ability, greater productivity and a more positive attitude and be able to make better decisions.
The World Health Organization ranks physical inactivity as the fourth-leading factor for death. A lack of exercise is a major contributor to obesity, which can be detrimental to your finances. A George Washington University study found obesity cost women an average of $4,878 a year and men $2,646 annually. It can also effect energy, enthusiasm and self-esteem, which have a direct impact on earning ability.
Furthermore, research has found that exercise improves cognitive function, memory and the ability to solve complex problems. If you are thinking more clearly, you will be more effective.
Eating a balanced diet is also crucial to maintaining weight and staying healthy. Eating well can boost your immune system, making you less likely to get sick and help prevent serious disease. A research study of 19,800 employees, conducted by Brigham Young University, found that eating well daily may reduce the risk of lost productivity by 66% and regular exercise lowered the risk of lost productivity by 50%.
Getting adequate sleep is also essential to good health. A lack of adequate sleep affects your ability to make good decisions, reduces focus and results in impulsive behavior. It may also reduce patience, attention to detail, energy and effectiveness, all of which are essential for success in your career and relationships.
A healthy lifestyle leads to greater contentment, confidence, enthusiasm and productivity. It can also help minimize medical expenses and maximize your earning capability. Staying healthy can provide the drive, capability and persistence to reach your financial goals.
Jane Young is a fee-only certified financial planner and can be reached at jane@morethanyourmoney.com.