The negative health and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic have been devastating. This creates tremendous financial stress and anxiety.
During times of crisis, it helps to focus on what you can control and get back to the basics. Below are some guidelines to effectively manage your finances during the COVID-19 crisis.
• Maintain a long-term focus. Your financial plan is based on long-term goals, and investments in the stock market should be limited to money that isn’t needed for at least five years.
Significant volatility in the stock market is likely to continue for the rest of 2020 but once concerns about the virus subside, the economy and the stock market should come back stronger than ever.
Maintain a long-term perspective, avoid constant monitoring of your accounts and spend less time watching the 24-hour news cycle.
• Supplement your emergency fund. It is always prudent to maintain at least four months expenses in a fully liquid emergency fund. During times of crisis and uncertainty, it is advisable to increase this to six months, especially if you fear your source of income may be vulnerable.
If you are already experiencing a drop in income, you fully understand the importance of an emergency fund.
• Live below your means and save. If your income has not been impacted by COVID-19, it has never been more important to reduce spending and minimize debt.
One silver lining related to the virus — though not for the affected businesses — is we are spending less money on eating at restaurants, vacations, happy hours, entertainment, dry cleaning, hair and nail appointments and commuting. Use the money you are saving in these areas to shore up your emergency fund, pay down debt and save for the future. If your income has been impacted by the virus, tightening your belt will help you stretch your unemployment and stimulus payments.
• Stay the course on your retirement plans. Avoid pulling money out of your tax-advantaged retirement plans.
Don’t be tempted to take money from your 401(k) plan just because the 10% penalty is lifted. Distributions from traditional retirement plans are still taxable; you will lose the benefit of tax deferral and if you sell stock mutual funds you are locking in losses. Unless this money is truly needed to survive, don’t sacrifice your retirement for short-term gratification.
If you don’t anticipate a disruption in your income, continue contributing to your retirement plan. Systematic contributions when the market is highly volatile give you the opportunity buy more shares when the stock market is low. If you decide to increase your stock market investments, do so gradually.
• Stay diversified and rebalance. Stick to your long-term investment plan; unless you have experienced a significant decrease in income, this is not the time to make major changes to your asset allocation.
Once market volatility normalizes, rebalance your portfolio to stay on track with your plan.
Jane Young is a fee-only certified financial planner. Reach her at jane@morethanyourmoney.com.