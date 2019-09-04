You are likely to have your highest disposable income in your 50s.
You’re probably in your highest-earning years, financial commitments to children have dropped significantly and mortgage payments require a smaller part of your income. Use this opportunity to pay off debt and add to savings.
Evaluate your finances to determine how prepared you are for retirement. Calculate the value of your retirement savings and develop a budget . Work with a fee-only financial planner or use online calculators to determine how well you are positioned for retirement. Unfortunately, most Americans are playing catch-up to meet their retirement goals.
Review your spending habits and make reductions to save at least 20% of your income. Try to maximize contributions to your 401(k) or 403(b) accounts. In 2019, you can contribute up to $19,000 plus a catch-up of $6,000, if you are 50 or older. In many cases, you will also benefit from an employer match.
Additionally, you can contribute up to $6,000 plus a $1,000 catch-up, if you are 50 or older, to a Roth or traditional IRA. There are income limits on Roth IRAs and deductible traditional IRAs. If you are self-employed, consider opening a Simplified Employee Pension (SEP) or a Savings Incentive Match Plan for Employees (SIMPLE).
Pay off high-interest debt including credit cards, consumer debt and private student loans. Also consider paying off your home mortgage, before retirement, to significantly decrease nondiscretionary expenses.
This is a good time to review your investment allocation — an appropriate asset allocation depends on your finances. If you had an aggressive portfolio during your 30s and 40s, it might be prudent to make adjustments as you approach retirement. But don’t get too conservative as you need to keep a reasonable part of your portfolio in stocks for long-term growth. At 50, you may live off your investments for 40 to 45 years. This gives you a long-term horizon to ride out market fluctuations.
As you approach retirement and anticipate taking distributions, set aside enough to cover 5-7 years of distributions outside of the stock market, in cash, certificates of deposit and bonds. This will provide liquidity for expenses when the market is declining.
If you have high-deductible health insurance, open and maximize your contribution to a Health Savings Plan (HSA). HSA contributions are deductible from current income, the balance grows tax-free and funds can be withdrawn tax-free if used for qualified medical expenses.
Evaluate your insurance needs — if your children are grown and you have enough saved for retirement, you may no longer need life insurance. Use the premiums you were paying to supplement your retirement savings, pay off your mortgage or buy long-term care insurance. Your 50s are a good time to evaluate the need for long-term care insurance and determine where it fits in your budget.
Jane Young, a fee-only certified financial planner, can be reached at jane@morethanyourmoney.com.