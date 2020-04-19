Have you noticed something extra in your bank account yet? Economic impact payments, also known as stimulus checks, started going out last week via direct deposit to qualified taxpayers who have filed their 2018 or 2019 tax return and already provided the IRS with their bank account information.
The Treasury Department anticipated making approximately 70 million direct deposit payments last week. A second batch of payments will be made through direct deposit to Social Security recipients and railroad retirees who were not required to file federal returns in 2018 and 2019. In early May, the agency will start mailing paper checks at a rate of 5 million per week. Checks will be mailed to households with the lowest adjusted gross income first, and it could take up to 20 weeks for all the checks to be mailed.
To monitor the status of your payment, the IRS is launching a new application, “Get My Payment.” This application will enable you to track the status of your payment, check the payment type — direct deposit or check — and enter your bank information for direct deposit if your check hasn’t already been sent. Go to www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments. If you did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 and you are not receiving Social Security or railroad retirement benefits, you need to enter your information on the IRS website to receive a payment.
To qualify for an economic impact payment, you must be a U.S citizen or a resident alien with a valid Social Security number and you cannot be claimed as a dependent. Single taxpayers with an adjusted gross income (AGI) below $75,000 will receive a payment of $1,200 and married taxpayers filing jointly with an income of below $150,000 are entitled to $2,400.
The payment phases out between $75,000 and $99,000 for single filers and between $150,000 and $198,000 for joint filers at a rate of $5 for every $100 over the limit. Parents will also receive a $500 payment for each child under 17 that you claim on your taxes as a dependent.
Qualification for the stimulus payment is based on the AGI reported on your 2019 tax return, if you have already filed it, or on your 2018 AGI if you have not filed your 2019 tax return. Remember, the tax deadline to file 2019 taxes has been extended to July 15. If you qualify based on your 2018 AGI but your 2019 is too high, hold off on filing your 2019 return until you have received your payment. If necessary, you can file an extension to file your 2019 tax return on Oct. 15. Additionally, if you qualify for a larger payment based on your 2020 income, you will get a credit when you file your 2020 taxes in 2021.
More information is available at www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments.
Jane Young is a fee-only certified financial planner. Reach her at jane@morethanyourmoney.com.