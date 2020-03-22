It’s understandable to be concerned about your portfolio, but you have been preparing for an emergency like this by maintaining a diversified portfolio.
If you didn’t anticipate volatility, you wouldn’t have kept a significant portion of your assets in safe investments, away from the stock market. Remind yourself that your money in the stocks is for the long-term. Money needed in the short term is held outside the stock market to enable you to weather significant market fluctuations like we are currently experiencing. Don’t panic, stay the course, and maintain a long-term perspective.
This drop in the market is different from many previous market declines because it is driven by one event: the coronavirus. Although this creates tremendous uncertainty, this crisis will pass and life will return to normal once the virus spread is under control.
With previous health scares, the market initially reacted with a sharp decline followed by a return to normal in about four to six months. With the coronavirus, we have seen a drop in the market of more than 20% that is likely get worse before it gets better. Furthermore, measures by the government and companies could delay the recovery.
Keep in mind that stock markets are efficient. This means negative implications from decisions or events that have occurred, such as disrupted supply chains and lost revenue from canceled events and activities, are already reflected in stock prices. However, there is still a lot we don’t know about the virus, and new information will influence the market’s future direction.
You have no control over global markets, so focus on what you can control. To avoid selling stock during a down market, you need to maintain an emergency fund of four to six months of expenses. You also may want to secure a line of credit. These measures are especially important during this crisis because you may be required to take off time without pay or may lose your job permanently.
To be prepared for the unexpected, it’s wise to reduce expenses and avoid unnecessary debt. If you don’t have an emergency fund, consider dramatic steps to decrease discretionary expenses to establish one.
If you view this market decline as an opportunity to buy stock at bargain prices, avoid the temptation to time the market. It’s impossible to anticipate the right time to buy or sell stock.
If you have funds available and you want to invest in stock, establish an automatic investment plan to dollar cost average into the market. Gradually invest the same amount every two weeks or monthly. Don’t invest the entire amount you want to invest based on an emotional reaction to the market. Make sure any new purchases align with your financial goals.
Jane Young is a fee-only certified financial planner. She can be reached on jane@morethanyourmoney.com.