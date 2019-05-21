Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) represent the largest segment of the retirement market with about $9.2 trillion in assets at the end of 2017, according to Cerulli Associates.
IRAs are expected to increase to $12.6 trillion during the next five years, with most of the growth coming from rollovers from 401(k) plans into IRAs. With such a large percentage of retirement assets held in IRA accounts, it’s important to understand the rules and opportunities to maximize your IRA assets.
Here are some tips on how to avoid common IRA mistakes.
• Avoid rollover mishaps — Money moved from an employer’s retirement plan should be transferred directly from the 401(k) plan to the custodian of your IRA. The check should be made payable to the custodian, not to you. The IRS allows one rollover every 12 months, where you take direct control of the funds and move them into an IRA within 60 days without owing tax. Avoid that since the full amount becomes taxable if the money is not re-invested within 60 days.
Furthermore, taking a distribution of 401(k) or IRA assets before age 59½ generally results in a 10% penalty unless you meet IRS exceptions.
• Follow IRS income limits — There are income limits for those making contributions to traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs. A contribution made when your income exceeds the limits will result in an annual penalty for every year the excess contribution remains in your account.
• Name beneficiaries — Upon your death, retirement accounts with designated beneficiaries are distributed directly to heirs without delay and going through probate.
• Maximize contributions but don’t exceed limits — Take advantage of IRA tax benefits by increasing contributions up to the limit, which increases annually. When you reach age 50, start making catch-up contributions. The IRA contribution limit for 2019 is $6,000 with a catch-up contribution of $1,000 if you are 50 or older.
If you make contributions above the limits, remove the excess before the tax filing deadline to avoid penalties.
• Understand inherited IRAs — If you inherit an IRA from your spouse, you can transfer the funds to your IRA. If a nonspousal traditional IRA or Roth IRA is inherited, required minimum distributions must begin by Dec. 31 in the year after the owner’s death. An option to distribute the full amount within five years is also available if the owner was under 70½.
• Timely required minimum distributions — You must begin taking distributions annually once you reach 70½. You have until April 1 the year after reaching 70½ to make your initial distribution and Dec. 31 each subsequent year. Failure to take your required distribution results in a 50% penalty on the amount that should have been withdrawn. Such distributions are not required from a Roth IRA during the owner’s lifetime.
