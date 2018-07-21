When inheriting a traditional IRA, you need to understand the rules and tax consequences that may impact your inheritance.
If you take a lump sum, the entire amount will be taxed as ordinary income the year you take the distribution, and this additional income may push you into a higher tax bracket. Additionally, you will forfeit the opportunity to defer taxes on the growth of the IRA.
There is no 10 percent early withdrawal penalty on inherited IRAs. However, if you don’t need the money immediately, it’s generally best to avoid taking a lump sum and consider the options available to take distributions over time.
If you don’t take a lump sum, eventually you will have to take required minimum distributions (RMD). The options available vary based on your relationship to the original account owner and the account owner’s age when they died.
If you are the spouse of the IRA owner, you can roll over your inheritance into an IRA in your own name or transfer it to a Beneficiary IRA. If you roll it over to your own IRA, you must take distributions based on your own age using the IRS Uniform Life Expectancy Table. This is most advantageous if your spouse was over age 70½ and you are under 70½ because you can delay taking distributions until age 70½. However, if you are under 59½ and need to take a distribution, you’ll have to pay a 10 percent early withdrawal penalty.
If, as a spouse, you decide to transfer the IRA to an inherited IRA, your RMD will be based on your age using the IRS Single Life Expectancy Table. This may be more beneficial if you’re under 59½ and need to pull out some money because there is no early withdrawal penalty on inherited IRAs. The timing on when you begin taking RMDs depends on whether your spouse had begun taking RMDs. If your spouse died before age 70½, you also have the option of taking the entire balance by the end of the fifth year following death.
Beneficiaries other than spouses can transfer the inherited IRA into a beneficiary IRA but cannot roll it over into your own IRA. You must start taking RMDs no later than Dec. 31 the year after the account holder died. Calculate your RMD using the IRS Single Life Table. This is based on your life expectancy or the account owner’s life expectancy, depending on whether the original account owner had begun taking RMDs. If the original account owner died before starting RMDs, you also have the option to take the entire balance by the end of the fifth year following the year of death.
If you inherit a Roth IRA, you must take RMDs, but the distribution is not taxable. Failure to take RMDs on a beneficiary Roth or Traditional IRA will result in a penalty of 50 percent of the amount that should have been distributed.
Jane Young, a fee-only certified financial planner, can be reached at jane@morethanyourmoney.com