People who focus on the future are more likely to be successful, save more, earn more and attain a higher level of education.
Numerous studies have found that having a future orientation has a significant positive outcome on your long-term well-being.
Those who consider the future consequences of their actions are more likely to plan, create a budget and delay immediate gratification for future gain.
Sarah Newcomb, a behavioral economist at Morningstar, and her colleagues conducted a study of 700 adults in the United States (57% male; 47% had a bachelor’s degree or higher), to measure financial behaviors and attitudes.
They measured behaviors and attitudes associated with saving or spending, including impulsiveness, materialism, financial literacy and the extent to which they think about the future.
The researchers discovered that high levels of impulsiveness and materialism were associated with poor financial decisions (more spending and less saving).
They also found that while financial literacy and the way people think about the future were both associated with good financial decisions, the strongest predictor was not literacy but a focus on the future.
This was found to be true across all age groups and income levels.
Those with a focus on the future generally have a plan, which provides a sense of control leading to more happiness, greater resilience and less stress.
A plan serves as a road map to help you attain long-term goals. If you are unclear of your goals, it will be near impossible to reach them.
While a future orientation is beneficial to your financial well-being, it is crucial to maintain a balance between saving for the future and enjoying the present.
When you develop a spending plan, allow for some immediate rewards. If your plan is too oriented toward the future, you will be miserable and probably will not stick with it.
Your spending plan should also allow for what you need today.
We all tend to focus on the present, but it is important to avoid the lure of short-term gratification and instant results.
Some people are hard-wired to be future oriented, but for those who are not, you can learn to change your orientation.
Visualize the future you want to create and what you are saving for.
Set short-, medium- and long-term goals,and create a budget and an action plan.
Establish systematic savings and investment plans to put money away for the future.
Set rules for yourself around spending, saving and debt.
Monitor your progress and stick to your plan.
Jane Young is fee-only certified financial planner. You can reach her at jane@morethanyourmoney.com.