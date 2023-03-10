Walking into Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub and Restaurant in downtown Colorado Springs, customers might feel as if they’ve been suddenly transported across the Atlantic Ocean.

From the music to the generous portions of traditional dishes (as well as contemporary American cuisine for the less adventurous), right down to the furniture — most of which is imported from Europe — Jack Quinn’s may be the most Irish establishment west of the Emerald Isle.

And that, according to managing partner Meredith Klube, is the entire point.

“That’s what an Irish pub is about,” said Klube, who has worked at the pub in nearly every capacity since 1998. “Good music, good libations, good food. We want it to feel like you’re in Ireland when you walk in the door.”

It’s the Celtic ambiance, and the welcoming demeanor of the staff, that has kept Jack Quinn’s up and running for 2½ decades, Klube said. And on Thursday, the pub’s 25th birthday, the bar is throwing a party — not for itself, but for the customers who have sustained the Irish pub through the flush years as well as the lean times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We just really want to thank the community,” Klube said. “COVID was difficult. The support from the community really kept us going. That’s why we’re having the party.”

The building, at 21 S. Tejon St., is one of the oldest in downtown Colorado Springs, dating back to the late 19th century, according to Quinn’s management. In the early 1900s, the building was a drugstore. Before owner Bill Sasz and his former partners acquired the building in 1997, it had been a flower shop.

The new owners wasted no time in bringing their own slice of Ireland to the downtown location. Just about everything on the first floor, including the mirrors, the bar, the furniture and the light fixtures, came from Ireland, Klube said. An Irish company designed the interior. Irish carpenters and painters did the finishing work. And fittingly, the pub opened its doors in March 1998.

Klube, who was hired in August of the same year, started out as a server. A few years later, she moved into management. She also did event planning and human resources work until she invested in 2017.

“That is true for a lot of our staff,” she said. “Our head chef started out as a dishwasher. Almost all of our management team started out at (entry-level) positions, like host, or server, or bartender. We try to promote from within whenever we can.”

The feeling of ownership is one of the reasons staff members stick around so long, Klube said.

“We consider our employees family,” she said. “Our staff has a really low turnover rate, which is unusual, especially in this industry. I think the customers and guests see that and feel at home here.”

The staff and management work tirelessly at making Quinn’s more than just a place to eat and drink, Klube said. Community involvement has been a guiding principle since the pub first opened its doors, from its continued support of local police, firefighters and the military, to its sponsorship of the Jack Quinn Running Club, a motley group of jogging enthusiasts (they refer to themselves as “drinkers with a running problem”) that holds its meetings at Quinn’s every Tuesday evening.

“We have people who met here, got married and had what we call ‘Quinn’s Babies,’” Klube said. “We have (former employees) who keep coming back even though they no longer work here. They’re all part of our community.”

On Thursday, the day before St. Patrick’s Day, the pub is pulling out all the stops. Drinks will cost the same as they did in 1998. Longtime customers who remember local musician Brian Clancy will be in for a nostalgic treat, according to management.

“I was able to convince (him) to come out of retirement to play one more show,” Klube said.

Clancy, who retired in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, said Klube's enthusiasm and persistence finally won him over.

“The people at Jack Quinn have paid their dues," he said. "They’ve worked very hard to keep that place open. So when they asked me to come back for one more show, I told them I would. They deserve it.”

The owners and managers expect a lot of former staff members to be on hand as well.

“Our first general manager is coming back, all the way from Ireland,” Klube said. “We’re really excited about that.”

Most importantly, the staff at Jack Quinn’s plan to open their collective arms to the longtime customers who have loved the Irish pub for 25 years.

“This community has done so much for us,” Klube said. “This party is our way of saying, ‘Thank you.’”