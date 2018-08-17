Babies R Us might have closed its doors in Colorado Springs, but J.C. Penney hopes to fill that void.
The national retailer, based in suburban Dallas, will open new baby shops Aug. 30 within its department stores at The Citadel mall and First & Main Town Center in the Springs. The stores are among 500 J.C. Penney locations nationwide getting the baby shops; the retailer has more than 860 stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.
In announcing the launch of the baby shops, J.C. Penney officials said recently the baby care business will grow to more than $13 billion a year by 2021 and they plan to aggressively woo customers through the opening of their baby shops.
“We’ve strategically chosen these 500 J.C. Penney locations because the majority of the stores are near a specialty baby retailer that has recently closed its doors,” said James Starke, J.C. Penney’s senior vice president and head of merchandising.
The J.C. Penney store at The Citadel mall, northwest of Academy Boulevard and Platte Avenue, is a short distance from now-shuttered Babies R Us and Toys R Us locations.
Those stores closed in late June when financially troubled Toys R Us went out of business. The J.C. Penney at First & Main, near Powers Boulevard and North Carefree Circle, is a few miles from the old Babies R Us and Toys R Us stores.
J.C. Penney stores carry baby apparel and the retailer has sold cribs, high chairs, strollers and car seats on its website. Those items, however, now will be sold at its baby shops, along with bottles, pacifiers, diaper bags, bouncer seats and activity centers.
Most of the products displayed will be stocked at stores so that customers can take home such items as car seats and strollers the same day. Nursery furniture, such as cribs and crib mattresses, will be available to take home the same day in select stores, while the remaining stores will arrange to have those purchases shipped to customer homes.
It’s important to have a broad selection of baby products online, but parents — especially first-time parents — want to see certain items in person, Starke said.
“They want to test out the stroller, feel the crib sheets and compare bottle sizes in person,” he said. “Our competition is underestimating the importance of a physical in-store baby shop and that is where J.C. Penney is going to differentiate.”