Utah-based information technology security company Ivanti announced Friday it has completed its acquisition of Cherwell Software, one of the Colorado Springs area's most successful startups.
Terms of the deal, financed by private equity investment firms Clearlake Capital Group and TA Associates, were not disclosed. But Ivanti CEO Jim Schaper had said in February that the company planned to retain the “vast majority” of Cherwell’s more than 500 employees and that Colorado Springs will be Ivanti’s “center of gravity” for information technology service management and enterprise service management software.
“We are excited to welcome the Cherwell team into the Ivanti family,” Schaper said. “Together, we will build a deeper and more vertically oriented enterprise service management solution that delivers excellent experiences for every employee wherever they work, while enabling IT (information technology) teams to improve operational speed, cost, and accuracy of service. We look forward to integrating the best functionalities of our complimentary technologies.”
Ivanti said in a news release that it is "committed to maintaining and investing" in software made by both companies and plans to merge the "best aspects of each."
Cherwell develops and sells software that helps large businesses automate a major part of their information technology, human resource, facilities management and other operations with little or no coding. Ivanti offers businesses security platforms to discover, manage and protect devices used by remote workers, which became a booming market after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted many firms to move many employees to their homes.
Ivanti was formed by Clearlake in 2017 by merging several information technology companies Clearlake had acquired, including HEAT Software, formerly known as FrontRange Solutions, which was based in Colorado Springs before moving to California in the late 1990s. Ivanti has a team of 65 employees in Colorado Springs that handles customer retention for its IT service management and related products. The team came from FrontRange, which Clearlake acquired in 2015.
Former FrontRange CEO Vance Brown and two other FrontRange executives, Tim Pfeifer and Arlen Feldman, started Cherwell in 2004. Cherwell landed a $25 million investment from Insight Partners in 2012 and $50 million from private equity giant KKR in 2017 to make acquisitions and expand into new markets. KKR bought out most of Insight's stake a year later for $172 million, becoming Cherwell's largest shareholder.