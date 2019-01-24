Insurance giant Progressive said Friday it plans to hire 1,100 people at its Colorado Springs campus this year as part of a nationwide effort to add 10,000 to its workforce to keep up with rapid growth.
The Ohio-based insurer, which employs 2,000 in call and data centers and an information technology operation at its campus in the Northgate business park, had planned to add 900 employees last year. However, the size of Progressive's local workforce hasn't changed since late 2016 despite multiple rounds of hiring totaling more than 1,000 workers.
Progressive said it plans to fill information technology, customer service and sales openings in Colorado Springs. The company lists 20 information technology openings in the Springs as well as call center representatives specializing in either customer service or inbound sales. The call center jobs pay $16.75-$20 an hour with up to 15 percent higher pay for evening or weekend shifts; some work-from-home jobs are available. Salaries are not listed for the information technology positions.
"This is the largest hiring forecast in Progressive's history," said Lori Niederst, the company's chief human resources officer. Progressive also is adding 2,000 employees at its Cleveland area headquarters, 1,500 in Tampa, Fla.; 1,000 in Austin, Texas; 380 in Sacramento, Calif., and 275 in Phoenix. Those jobs include positions in claims, marketing, legal and other departments.
A Progressive spokeswoman said all of the jobs resulted from the company's rapid growth — its revenue jumped more than 50 percent since 2016 to nearly $32 billion last year. The company is the nation's third-largest auto insurer and has operated an office in Colorado Springs since 1983.