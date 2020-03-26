Initial unemployment insurance claims in Colorado surged more than eightfold last week to more than 19,000, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
The federal agency said a record 3.28 million claims were filed nationwide during the same period, shattering a 1982 record by more than four times as stay-at-home and business-closure orders multiplied across the nation to battle the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release February unemployment and payroll numbers for Colorado and other states on Friday.
The Colorado claims numbers were released as the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment received the first wave of closing and layoff notices from a dozen companies across the state ranging from airlines and hotels to movie theaters, restaurants and dental offices. None of the notices were from firms in the Colorado Springs area. The total job losses from layoffs and furloughs in those notices totaled more than 1,000, but three employers didn't disclose how many workers they laid off.
A study released Wednesday by the Economic Policy Institute forecast that by summer, Colorado could lose more than 260,000 jobs and businesses nationwide could shed 14 million jobs. Most of those jobs would be in the restaurant, hospitality and retail industries, the hardest hit by the mandatory shutdowns. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis ordered bars, restaurants' dining areas, casinos, gyms and many other businesses to close last week and this week issued a stay-at-home order that began Thursday, shutting down nonessential businesses.