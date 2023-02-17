Colorado Springs city sales tax collection experienced a slight bump in January year-over-year but the increase was the lowest the city has seen since August 2020.

The city's sales tax revenue in January, which reflects sales mostly made in December, was up 1.38% from January 2022, according to a report from the Colorado Springs Finance Department.

Sales tax collection increases year-over-year peaked in May 2021 at 60.75% and stayed in double-digit territory through the beginning of 2022, but the city has seen less drastic increases leading up to January 2023.

The recent low margin of increases were not a concern, said Charae McDaniel, Colorado Springs' chief financial officer. The city planned for a shallow recession in the later part of 2023.

“At this point, it does not cause any alarm for the city because we have planned for that,” McDaniel said. “We have very good reserves, and we will be able to get through what we hear is being projected.”

Despite the relatively low increase, the city reported its highest sales tax collection amount in January, with $23.3 million. Inflation, population growth as well as the collection on sales tax on all online purchases, which began in Colorado Springs a little over a year ago, also contributed to the record high month of collection.

Restaurants experienced the largest percentage increase in sales tax collections at 16.85%; the second largest was miscellaneous retail at 11.11%; next, utilities at 7.75%.

Business Services saw the largest percentage decrease in sales tax collections at 55.48%; next medical marijuana at 26.88%; and finally, auto repair and leases at 16.41%.

Revenue from the city's 2% sales tax is a key economic indicator and the biggest funding source for city government, accounting for more than half of spending on public safety, roads, parks and other services.

If the city saw double-digit decreases in sales tax year-over-year that would warrant additional action to keep up with spending, but McDaniel's said the city doesn't anticipate to see such sort of decreases.

Special taxes for public safety, roads, parks, open space and trails generated nearly $13.1 million in January.

Collections from the city's use tax, levied on items businesses purchase from outside the Springs for use inside city limits, climbed 23.61% in January from a year earlier.

McDaniel said that was largely due to the commercial construction industry building multifamily housing projects.

Combined revenue from sales and use tax so far this year is up 2.34% from the same period a year ago.

Revenue from the city's tax on hotel rooms and rental cars also jumped up 1.49% from January 2022 with $513,245.