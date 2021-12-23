Independent Records & Video is lifting the needle on its long-playing Platte Avenue home and moving to Academy Boulevard.
The Colorado Springs business, one of the city’s last independently owned and operated music retailers, will relocate starting Monday to 195 N. Academy Blvd., southeast of Academy and Bijou Street, from its main building and next-door annex at 3030 and 3020 E. Platte. Independent Records had opened 43 years ago on Platte.
Owner Orville Lambert said he expects to complete the move by Tuesday. For a portion of Monday and Tuesday, Independent Records might operate out of both the Platte and Academy locations; by Wednesday, the Platte location will be closed, he said.
The move involves transporting merchandise and other items from the main building on Platte to the Academy site about a mile away. The annex was closed several months ago.
Launched by Lambert and his brother, Lewis, in 1978, Independent Records sells music on CDs, vinyl albums and cassettes; it also sells DVDs, video games, books, apparel and smoking accessories.
Independent Records' move comes after it sold its Platte Avenue buildings for $1.5 million in April to a limited liability company formed by Big Splash Car Wash, a Denver-based company. Big Splash plans to raze the structures and develop a car wash on the property.
Since selling the property, Independent Records has looked for a new home. Orville Lambert had said he wanted the business to remain in the same central part of town.
The Academy Boulevard location, which Independent Records will lease, has been home to a used car dealership and pawn shop over several years. The property, Lambert said, has good visibility and access and thousands of cars pass by daily on Academy.
The property also has excellent on-site parking, which is important since Independent Records buys used merchandise and its customers need space to drive up, park and unload their vehicles, he said.
The new location's interior has been remodeled and its exterior has been painted a bright yellow, with a red-trimmed front entrance — colors that match those of Independent Records' Platte Avenue location.
Independent Records will have about 6,000 square feet at its new Academy location compared with 8,200 on Platte Avenue.
Despite the smaller space, Independent Records worked out a plan to fit its merchandise and the business will remain unchanged after the move, Lambert said.
"We feel it's a fairly strong location," he said of the Academy site. "The building goes laterally, so it looks bigger than it really is. Some people tell us it's a better location."
Lambert has conceded he and Lewis got into financial trouble because of another business, which he declined to discuss.
That trouble led them to downsize operations and sell the Platte Avenue property, which provided them with sorely needed funding.
At one time, Independent Records had as many as seven Front Range locations; now, all have been shuttered except for a store in Pueblo and the Platte Avenue-Academy Boulevard location.
"Things were not good for us, but we're moving this store to be able to have one location here and one location in Pueblo," Lambert said. "And we're looking forward to being in this new space."
Meanwhile, Big Splash Car Wash hopes to begin demolition of the Independent Records buildings in the spring, said Claire Cunningham, the car wash's co-owner with her husband, Jason.
They hope to open Big Splash by the end of 2022, she said. Big Splash opened its first Colorado Springs location a year ago at 5760 N. Academy.