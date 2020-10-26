Independent Records & Video has closed its store at 8180 N. Academy Blvd., leaving the eclectic Colorado Springs-based chain with three locations after having a total of seven only five years ago.
The North Academy store closed Sept. 17 after opening in 2015. The building's lease was up, sales weren't doing well and the lease wasn't renewed, said Lewis Lambert, co-owner of Independent Records with his older brother, Orville.
In recent years, Independent Records also has closed locations in Fountain, downtown Colorado Springs and the city's west side. It continues to operate its main store at 3030 E. Platte Ave., the next-door annex at 3020 E. Platte Ave. and a location in Pueblo.
Independent Records, which the Lamberts opened in 1978 after coming to Colorado from California, is one of the last locally owned record stores in the Pikes Peak region. It's remained in business while Borders Books & Music, Blockbuster Video, Media Play and other regional and national music and entertainment chains have folded.
In addition to music sold via CDs and vinyl albums, Independent Records has relied on a mix of what it has called "lifestyle products"— clothing, marijuana smoking paraphernalia, posters, books, coffee mugs and other items — to boost sales over the years.
The store closings aren't the only potential change for Independent Records.
The Platte Avenue buildings owned by Independent Records, a combined 15,434 square feet, have been marketed for sale in recent months, according to a newsletter by longtime Colorado Springs commercial broker Tim Leigh.
The total asking price for the buildings was $1.7 million, and could be purchased separately or together, Leigh's newsletter said.
Though the buildings have been for sale and locations have closed, Lewis Lambert said Independent Records plans to remain in business for now and will continue to operate at its Platte Avenue and Pueblo locations.
He acknowledged, however, that sales have suffered because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Competition from online retailers — a problem for local and mom-and-pop stores of all types — also has hurt sales over the years, Lambert said.
"We've closed underperforming stores and we're consolidating our inventory into our three remaining strongest stores," Lambert said.
Independent Records now has about 25 employees, down from 95 before it closed locations, he said.