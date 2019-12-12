Colorado Springs ranks 21st in Inc. magazine's 2020 list of Surge Cities, or the best places for startups.
The Springs failed to make the list in the inaugural list last year. This time, the magazine said the Springs has become a "beacon" for millennials and other high-skilled workers, drawn by mountain views and affordable housing prices. The startup-focused publication also mentioned startup accelerators Catalyst Campus and Exponential Impact and more than $200 million in funding landed in the past two years by Cherwell Software, Quantum Metric and FoodMaven.
The list was developed by Startup Genome and used data on population growth, opportunity and innovation. Denver ranked fourth on the latest list, up from eighth a year ago, behind the same three metro areas that topped the list last year — Austin, Texas; Salt Lake City and Raleigh-Durham, N.C.