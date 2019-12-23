The City of Aurora announced that In-N-Out Burger will be coming to the city in 2020 in a video posted on Twitter on Monday morning.

The In-N-Out restaurant will be at the Town Center at Aurora, a shopping center located at Interstate 225 and Alameda Avenue.

In-N-Out's first locations will be in north Colorado Springs, where a distribution center and a restaurant will be built.

The distribution center will be built in the Victory Ridge mixed-use project in Colorado Springs. A 4,800-square-foot restaurant will be built at the corner of InterQuest and Voyager parkways and open in 2020.

In-N-Out also has announced plans for restaurants in Fort Collins and Lone Tree.

