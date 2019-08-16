LONE TREE — In-N-Out Burger has submitted a proposal to the City of Lone Tree in hopes of building a new restaurant near the Park Meadows mall.
The California-based burger joint submitted a site improvement plan for the potential project on Thursday.
In-N-Out Burger paid nearly $7.4 million in February to buy two sites on Colorado Springs’ far north side, where it will build its first Colorado restaurant along with patty production and distribution facilities to serve its locations around the state.
In-N-Out Burger completes land purchase in Colorado Springs for first Colorado restaurant, production and distribution facilities
The plans in the Park Meadows area call for taking over the space currently occupied by Suds Factory Car Wash & Auto Detailing Center at 9171 E. Westview Rd. That’s near East County Line Road and Yosemite Street.
Construction of the restaurant would be done in a single phase and would take about six months to complete, according to the plan.