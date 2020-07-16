In-N-Out Burger, which plans to open its first Colorado Springs restaurant this year, is adding a second location that's slated to open in 2021.
The popular California-based chain plans to tear down a former Outback Steakhouse northeast of Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue on the city's east side and construct a 3,879-square-foot restaurant, according to documents submitted to Colorado Springs city government planners.
It will have seating for 124 people, a patio and a drive-thru.
RELATED:
Colorado's first In-N-Out signals 2020 opening in Colorado Springs
Want local newsletters and app alerts? Sign up here
Construction would begin approximately next spring and be finished six months later in fall 2021, according to the documents submitted to city planners.
The Powers and Constitution location is part of the First & Main Town Center, one of the city's largest retail centers and home to Lowe's Home Improvement Warehouse, PetsMart, SuperTarget, J.C. Penney and dozens of smaller stores and restaurants.
In-N-Out's first restaurant is under construction on the southeast corner of InterQuest and Voyager parkways in the Victory Ridge mixed-use development on the Springs' far north side. In-N-Out has said the Victory Ridge restaurant will open in late 2020.
In-N-Out, founded in 1948, has developed a cult-like following for its burgers, fries and shakes; it announced in 2017 that it would expand to Colorado and build its first restaurant in the state at Victory Ridge.
The chain also is making Colorado Springs its regional headquarters; a distribution center and patty production plant that will serve its Colorado restaurants is under construction at Victory Ridge, where a future office building is planned.
Check back with gazette.com and Friday's print edition of The Gazette for updates.