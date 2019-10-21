FORT COLLINS – As the popular burger chain In-N-Out Burger expands in Colorado, plans to build a restaurant in Fort Collins were recently unveiled.
According to preliminary plans submitted to the City of Fort Collins, and obtained by CBS4, the restaurant would be built southeast of the Colorado State University Campus at 1700 S. College Ave. That is in the southeast corner of Prospect and College.
According to an application, the current 45-year-old structure on the property would be demolished with the restaurant being built soon after. The design would include a drive thru and outdoor eating area. The first restaurant to be build in Colorado, in Colorado Springs, is expected to open in 2020.