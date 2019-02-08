In-N-Out Burger has reaffirmed its commitment to Colorado Springs and Colorado.
The popular California-based chain completed its land purchase Friday in the Victory Ridge mixed-use development on Colorado Springs' north side, where it plans to build a patty production plant and distribution facility to serve its Colorado restaurants. In-N-Out Burger also bought a separate parcel in Victory Ridge for its first Colorado restaurant.
In-N-Out officials said in December they expected to complete the production and distribution facilities in summer 2020 and open their first restaurant in late 2020.
Victory Ridge, being developed by Westside Investment Partners of Denver, covers 153 acres southeast of InterQuest and Voyager parkways. In-N-Out's first restaurant will go up at InterQuest and Voyager; the production and distribution facilities, totaling 97,900 square feet, will be built at InterQuest and Federal Boulevard. A 150,000-square-foot office building would be erected later.
"This is a day that In-N-Out aficionados here in Colorado have been waiting for, and we are ecstatic that In-N-Out chose Victory Ridge to put down roots in Colorado," said Westside principal Andy Klein. Westside purchased Victory Ridge in 2016.
Otis Moore, also a Westside principal, said In-N-Out's choice to build in Victory Ridge "is a testament to the dynamic growth that is occurring in this corridor."
In-N-Out announced in November 2017 that it would expand to Colorado Springs and Colorado.
