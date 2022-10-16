Buying or selling a home is one of the biggest financial decisions most of us ever make. The cost of making a big move without professional help may be much more expensive than paying a professional with expertise.
Experience as a Realtor and knowledge of the market are key. Many Realtors are well-versed in very broad market and do well at many price points. Some specialize in specific types of properties. Some Realtors only work for sellers or only for buyers and some will work with either.
Find out if your Realtor works with the type of property you want to buy or sell. If they are selling your property, ask to see their statistics on listings and sales for the last year or so. There’s much more to selling a property than listing in the MLS and putting a lockbox on the property.
Bobbie Price, with The Platinum Group Realtors, has over 40 years of experience and warns that new Realtors might not have the experience to know how to get through a volatile real estate market. A Realtor with a decade or more of experience will have a direct knowledge of how to handle unusual situations in good and bad markets.
She also advises: “If the agent isn’t acting like it’s a partnership, get another agent” because they need to be acting in your best interest.
Buying and selling real estate isn’t just a matter of filling in blanks on standardized forms. Experienced Realtors pay attention to details that can make a huge difference in whether or not there are surprises in the transaction. Poor drafting of contracts can result in a failed transaction or even legal action between the buyer and seller.
Realtor teams can be one way that new Realtors can learn the business. Price recommends that consumers look at the structure of the team and who will be handling the details of your transaction.
A team can provide support in all areas and give new Realtors a chance to learn from experienced ones. But you need to know that the advice you receive comes from an experienced person, and that an experienced Realtor is involved in the drafting and negotiation process of your transaction.
Price advises finding a Realtor whose approach matches what you want. How often do they communicate and how do they communicate? How available are they? If they’re on vacation, who in their office is available and knowledgeable about your situation? Be very wary of Realtors who aren’t full time in the business.
Buying a home isn’t like buying a vehicle or a new pair of pants. The home you want might not be the first one you see. Whether you’re buying or selling, you must be patient. And relying on a good professional can be well worth the cost.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner. She can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.