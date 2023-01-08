A popular New Year’s resolution is taking control of spending. That’s going to take some attention to detail as far as where your money goes.
To set up a plan on what to spend, you first need to gather information on what you currently spend. There are many good ways to accumulate these details. Many credit card companies and banks have statements that summarize each item into a standard spending category, like dining, groceries, housing, etc. This might give you enough data to see where your money goes.
Another low-cost way is to put everything you spend into a spreadsheet. This is a labor-intensive method for you, though. You’d need to input each item you spent with the amount and date, and assign a category to it. In this way you can sort items by date and by category.
Many people benefit by using software and apps available for tracking spending. Quicken is available in both a desktop and cloud version. Mint and You Need A Budget are online apps that can also work on your phone. Each of these tech solutions can take manual inputs as well as download from your bank and credit card accounts. Also, in each of these, you can enter your budget in the app and be able to compare what you spend with your spending goal.
Once you have information about what you’ve been spending, you can start looking at what you can control. There will be some fixed expenses, such as mortgage or rent, health insurance and utilities. Then you can look at your more discretionary expenses, such as auto fuel, entertainment and dining out.
Everyone has a spending category that reflects a hobby that’s important to them, like books, knitting supplies or travel. Also look at the money you’re saving for long-term goals like retirement, a new vehicle or a vacation. For expenses that aren’t paid monthly, you can put money into a savings account for those each month so that money will be available when needed.
If you want to have more money to save toward long-term goals, start by analyzing your discretionary expenses and your hobbies. This is where you can get creative in how to make some changes. These changes don’t have to make a major alteration to your lifestyle. You might carpool to save gas, check out books at the library instead of buying a book, have friends over for dinner rather than dining out. Sometimes you’ll find something that you’re spending money on that you don’t mind eliminating, like a subscription you don’t use any more.
If you’ve been through all your discretionary expenses and still can’t find enough to meet your spending goals, look at the fixed expenses. Perhaps you can save by changing your thermostat settings or downsizing your home. While some of this may seem extreme, you won’t meet your goals without controlling your spending.
Linda Leitz is a business columnist and a certified financial planner. She and can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.